Home / Bilingual Pages
Sat, Dec 08, 2018 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: The group hike up Jade Mountain will cost around NT$8,500, but this includes the permit, transportation to and from the mountain, two nights’ accommodation, food and a guide.

B: That sounds very reasonable. What’s the food like?

A: The meals are quite simple. All the food needs to be carried up the mountain by foot every day.

B: And how about the accommodation?

A: 跟團登玉山要花新台幣八千五百元左右，費用包含入山證、玉山來回的交通、兩晚住宿、食物跟一位嚮導。

B: 價格聽起來很合理。那大概都是怎樣的食物啊？

A: 餐點很簡便哦。畢竟全部的食物都是每天以人力背上山的。

B: 那住宿大概會是什麼樣子呢？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

This story has been viewed 720 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top