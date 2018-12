A: So, that’s it. Their “special magnetic powers” emanated from their sweat glands.

B: You’re saying the metal objects only stuck to their skin because they were sweaty?

A: That’s right. And the husband wasn’t “magnetic” because he was always in an air-conditioned environment.

B: Here’s another deduction: You’re pulling my leg.

A: 那,答案就出來啦。這些人所謂的「特殊磁力」來自於她們的汗腺啊。

B: 你是說金屬只有在她們流汗時可以附著在皮膚上。

A: 沒錯,而且那位丈夫身體「沒有磁力」,是因為他一直待在有空調的環境中。

B: 我推論出另一個答案,那就是你又在跟我瞎扯了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: