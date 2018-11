A : Scientists wanting to test out the woman’s claims invited the family to come in for tests.

B : Did the mother agree to participate?

A : Of course. She was utterly convinced their bodies were magnetic.

B : So what was the explanation?

A : 想要檢驗那位女士說法的科學家於是邀請了這家人來做測驗。

B : 結果這位母親有同意參加嗎?

A : 當然囉。她徹底確信她們的身體是有磁性的。

B : 所以後來的科學解釋是什麼?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: