A: There once was a woman who was convinced she and her young children, but not her husband, had a special power.

B: What power?

A: She believed their bodies had magnetic properties, as metal objects would stick to their skin.

B: Was this “special power” put to the test?

A: 之前曾有一位女士堅信她和她的孩子們有特異功能,但丈夫則沒有。

B: 什麼樣的特異功能啊?

A: 她相信她們身體有磁性,金屬類的物品都會吸附在她們皮膚上。

B: 這項「特異功能」有經過測試嗎?

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: