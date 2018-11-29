One of the world’s rarest Chinese paintings, Wood and Rock, by Song Dynasty master Su Shi, fetched a record price of more than HK$463.6 million (about US$59.2 million) at Christie’s in Hong Kong on Monday. The previous record price for a Chinese artwork was set in 2010 by Di Zhu Ming, a calligraphy handscroll by Song Dynasty master Huang Tingjian.

Su, also known as Su Dongpo, was perhaps one of the most famous poets and painters in Chinese history. His record-breaking masterpiece had disappeared for almost a century after it was brought to Japan by a collector, and the reappearance of it not long ago instantly shocked art circles.

In addition, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), a 1972 painting by British artist David Hockney, surged to US$90.3 million at Christie’s in New York two weeks ago, smashing the record for a work by a living artist at auction. The painting featuring Hockney and his ex-boyfriend was sold by his dealer in 1972 for just US$18,000.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

宋代名家蘇軾的《木石圖》是世界上最稀有中國畫作之一，該畫作本週一在香港佳士得拍賣以破紀錄的四億六千多萬港幣（約五千九百多萬美元）成交，打破之前宋代名家黃庭堅的《砥柱銘》書法卷軸，於二○一○年所創下的中國藝品最高價紀錄。

蘇軾又被稱為蘇東坡，可說是中國歷史上最著名的詩人與畫家之一。這幅破紀錄的鉅作被某位收藏家帶到日本後，從此消聲匿跡近百年，近日一現身立刻震驚了藝術界。

此外，英國畫家大衛霍克尼一九七二年名作《藝術家肖像（泳池與兩個人像）》，兩週前在紐約佳士得拍賣以九千零三十萬美元落槌，打破史上在世畫家作品拍賣的最高價紀錄。該畫作以他和前男友為主題，在一九七二年僅以一萬八千美元被他的仲介商售出。

（台北時報張聖恩）