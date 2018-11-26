Home / Bilingual Pages
EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: This photo is cool. I like the way you’ve tilted the camera to get that look.

B: That was a mistake. But I can rotate it slightly to adjust the horizontal, and then crop it.

A: That looks better, but it still looks like the buildings are falling backwards.

B: I have a tool here to straighten the verticals. You can do so much with post-processing software these days.

A: 這張照片也太酷了吧，我喜歡你斜著拿相機拍攝的方法。

B: 那其實是拍壞的。但我可以稍微旋轉這張照片來調整水平度，再稍微剪裁一下。

A: 這樣看起來好多了，但照片裡面的建築物怎麼好像在往後倒。

B: 我有一個小工具可以校正垂直。現在這個時代，你可以用後製軟體做好多事情。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

