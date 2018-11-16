The 55th Golden Horse Awards will take place tomorrow. Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s Shadow and Taiwanese directors Mag Hsu and Kidding Hsu’s Dear Ex are the strongest contestants, leading the nominees with 12 and eight nods respectively, including Best Feature Film. Other nominees for this category are: Dying to Survive, Long Day’s Journey into Night and An Elephant Sitting Still.

Nominees for Best Leading Actor are Duan Yihong, Roy Chiu, Deng Chao, Xu Zheng and Peng Yuchang; nominees for Best Leading Actress are Hsieh Ying-xuan, Sun Li, Zhao Tao, Chloe Maayan and Zhou Xun. All 10 nominees are set to attend the ceremony.

With invitation from Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival Executive Committee chairman Ang Lee, renowned actress Gong Li is chairing this year’s jury. A lineup of superstars including popular actor Hu Ge will present, while performers including hit singers Eason Chan, Wang Leehom and Karen Mok will sing the nominated theme songs at the event, which will be broadcast live on TTV and online.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第五十五屆金馬獎明日將登場，中國導演張藝謀的《影》入圍十二項大獎，台灣導演徐譽庭與許智彥的《誰先愛上他的》亦入圍八項，包括最佳劇情片獎項，是本屆最強的參賽者。入圍該獎項的其它幾部電影為︰《我不是藥神》、《地球最後的夜晚》、《大象席地而坐》。

最佳男主角入圍的有段奕宏、邱澤、鄧超、徐崢、彭昱暢；最佳女主角入圍的有謝盈萱、孫儷、趙濤、曾美慧孜、周迅。十位準影帝、影后將全數出席頒獎典禮。

而在金馬影展執委會主席李安力邀下，本屆評審團主席由知名女星鞏俐擔任。包括人氣男神胡歌等超級巨星將擔任頒獎人，歌王陳奕迅、王力宏、歌后莫文蔚等表演者將演唱入圍的主題曲。典禮在台視和網路上現場直播。

（台北時報張聖恩）