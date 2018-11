A: Who’s that cute little girl in your grandmother’s lap?

B: That’s Lisa. She died of complications from a cold when she was little.

A: That’s terrible. It couldn’t have been much after this photo was taken.

B: Apparently, grandmother belonged to a religious sect that didn’t believe in medical intervention, so she didn’t take her to the doctor.

A: 坐在你祖母腿上的那個可愛女孩子是誰呀?

B: 那是麗莎,小的時候就因為感冒併發多重感染而過世了。

A: 好可憐,那應該是拍完這張照片以後沒多久的事吧。

B: 顯然我祖母因為篤信某個教派,不准接受醫療措施,就沒帶麗莎去看醫生。

