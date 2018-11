A: Is that your grandmother next to him?

B: No, that’s his sister, my great aunt. Her husband disappeared when she was still a young woman.

A: What happened?

B: I heard that he killed a man and went on the run. He was never caught, as far as anyone can tell. The family never heard from him again.

A: 爺爺旁邊的就是你奶奶嗎?

B: 不是耶,那是爺爺的姐姐,就是我的姑婆。她先生在她還很年輕的時候就失蹤了。

A: 發生什麼事了啊?

B: 我聽說他殺了人,然後就跑路了。就我們所知,他一直都沒被抓到,不過家裡再也沒聽到他的消息。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: