Countless fans across the world have been mourning the death of renowned martial arts novelist Louis Cha, better known by his pen name Jin Yong, who died of illness in Hong Kong last week at the age of 94. With over 300 million copies of his books sold in a career spanning over six decades, Jin was perhaps the most celebrated, and wealthiest, Chinese writer in the world.

Jin’s stories about kung fu masters and their heroic quests have been adapted into countless TV dramas, comic books, video games and movies throughout Asia. During an exclusive interview with the New Yorker magazine in April, he admitted that several of his later novels are allegories for modern politics.

The Condor Trilogy, a series of three wu hsia (literally “martial heroes”) epics, has drawn parallels overseas to the Lord of the Rings series. The English translation of the first volume of the first book, The Legends of the Condor Heroes, was published earlier this year.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

以筆名金庸聞名的武俠小說泰斗查良鏞上週病逝香港，享壽九十四歲，他的逝世引發華人世界無數粉絲哀悼。金庸縱橫文壇超過一甲子，小說銷量更突破三億冊，或許可說是全球最著名也最有錢的華文作家。

金庸的小說大多是功夫高手踏上英雄之路的故事，在亞洲各國曾多次被改編為電視劇、漫畫書、電玩遊戲，和數十部電影。他今年四月接受《紐約客》雜誌的專訪時，還承認晚期的作品中，有幾本是對於現代政治的諷喻。

金庸的三部武俠史詩鉅作射鵰三部曲，在國外常被拿來和《魔戒》系列相提並論。而首部曲《射雕英雄傳》第一卷的英譯版，也已於今年稍早出版。

（台北時報張聖恩〉