A: That’s you in this old photo, isn’t it? You haven’t aged at all.

B: Very funny. That’s my father. People always say the family resemblance is striking.

A: And this is his family around him?

B: Yes. It was taken in the 1960s, by the looks of it.

A: 這張舊照片裡那個人是你對不對?你完全沒有變老耶!

B: 算你幽默,那其實是我爸。大家總是說家族的相似性是很驚人的。

A: 旁邊的其他人就是他的家人囉?

B: 是的。從照片裡的風格來看,應該是在六○年代拍攝的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: