Thu, Nov 01, 2018 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: I read that Jack Nicholson said: “Etiquette matters. It’s a simple and comprehensible language of mutual respect.”

B: Yes, but rules of etiquette differ between countries, and change over time.

A: True, but I think you can also say that some are universal.

B: Give some examples. I think many are specific to a certain time or culture.

A: 我讀到傑克‧尼克遜曾說過：「禮節至關重大。這是一種展現彼此尊重的語言，簡單而易懂。」

B: 是啊，可是禮節的各種規則隨國家而不同，也會隨時間改變。

A: 確實如此，但我覺得有些禮節也能說是放諸四海皆準的。

B: 舉幾個例子吧。我覺得很多禮節是專屬於一個特定時代或文化的。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

