The 2018 Taiwan LGBT Pride parade will take place in downtown Taipei tomorrow. The parade has become one of the largest LGBT events in Asia today, and the turnout set a new high last year, with more than 120,000 LGBT people and their supporters marching for equal rights. As it enters its 16th year, the theme for this year is: “Tell Your Story, Vote for Equality!”

The parade, which follows three routes, will kick off on Ketagalan Boulevard tomorrow afternoon. Hundreds of groups and organizations, such as the American Institute in Taiwan, are set to join the event. In celebration of Taiwan’s Pride Month, LGBT-friendly companies such as GAP and Coach have also launched limited Pride T-shirts and accessories this month.

Meanwhile, invited by Taiwanese video platforms GagaOOLala, GagaTai and LalaTai, renowned Singaporean photographer Leslie Kee visited Taipei last weekend to shoot photos for the almost 200 LGBT people selected for the “Out in Taiwan” photography exhibition, which opens tomorrow both online and at TAGather Goods’ branch store in Ximending.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

二○一八年台灣同志遊行明日將在台北市區盛大登場，該遊行現今已是全亞洲最大的同志活動之一，去年遊行參加人數更創下新高，超過十二萬名同性戀和支持者為爭取平權而走上街頭。隨著遊行邁入第十六年，今年主題是︰「性平攻略由你說．人人18投彩虹」！

該遊行分為三條路線，於明日下午從凱達格蘭大道集結出發，包括美國在台協會等數百個團體組織預計將共襄盛舉。為了慶祝台灣的同志驕傲月，像是GAP和Coach等同志友善企業亦在本月推出限量版運動衫和小飾品。

而受到影音平台GagaOOLala、GagaTai、LalaTai的邀請，知名新加坡攝影大師紀嘉良上週末造訪台北，為他的「Out in Taiwan」攝影展替獲選的近兩百名台灣同志拍照，該攝影展於遊行當天將在網路上及日常經典西門店同步開幕。

（台北時報張聖恩）