The documentary Lost Black Cats — 35th Squadron is to open in Taiwan tomorrow. Directed by Jonathan Yang, the documentary commemorates the Air Force’s mysterious 35th Squadron, known as the “Black Cats Squadron,” which flew the “U-2” surveillance aircraft over China on high-risk missions. Formed in 1961, the squadron flew 220 secret spying missions before being disbanded in 1974.

Yang interviewed a total of 52 people in three continents over the course of almost six years, including some of the 28 pilots of the squadron, for the documentary. He particularly invited six squadron members from abroad to the premiere in Taipei on Oct. 16, so as to share this special moment with them.

In the past, when squadron members were shot down and taken captive in China, Taiwan would call them “martyrs” who sacrificed their lives for their country. Even so, the government used to deny the squadron members’ entry back to Taiwan after their release, fearing the subterfuge might be exposed.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

紀錄片《疾風魅影—黑貓中隊》明日即將在台灣上映，該片由導演楊佈新拍攝，以紀念空軍神秘的第三十五中隊（黑貓中隊）。該中隊負責駕駛「U-2」偵察機至中國從事高風險任務，自從一九六一年成軍直到一九七四年解散，期間進行了兩百二十次的秘密偵察行動。

楊導演為了該紀錄片，在將近六年的拍攝過程中走訪三大洲，總共訪談了五十二人，包括該中隊二十八位飛行員的其中幾位。他還特地邀請六位旅居國外的中隊成員，出席十月十六日在台北市舉辦的首映會，和他們一起分享這個特別的時刻。

在當年，如果有成員在中國被擊落而遭到俘虜，台灣都對外宣稱他們是為國捐軀的「烈士」。然而因為擔心這種謊言會被揭穿，政府曾經拒絕讓他們在獲釋後返台。

（台北時報張聖恩）