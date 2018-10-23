Home / Bilingual Pages
Tue, Oct 23, 2018　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Here’s one where the driver accepts the blame: “I am responsible for the accident as I was miles away at the time.”

B: They’re not going to be able to claim the insurance if they admit it was their fault.

A: And another: “No one was to blame for the accident, but it would never have happened if the other driver had been alert.”

B: Nice. No one was to blame, but it was the other guy’s fault.

A: 這邊有一則駕駛接受指責的：「我當時整個人心不在焉，所以我要為這起意外負責。」

B: 如果他們承認是自己的錯，那就不會得到理賠了。

A: 另一則說：「這起意外不應該怪任何人，但如果另一位駕駛有警覺的話，意外就不會發生了。」

B: 好棒棒。不應該怪任何人，但都是對方的錯。

