Hurricane Michael closed in on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as an “extremely dangerous” category four storm packing powerful winds and a huge sea surge, US forecasters said.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said the storm, which local forecasters are calling an “unprecedented” weather event for the area, is expected to slam ashore later in the day with “life-threatening” storm surges.

Top winds were swirling at 230km per hour, with the NHC warning the storm could grow stronger still, as outer rain bands from the storm lashed the coast. A storm surge of up to 4m and up to a 30cm of rain was expected in some areas.

“Water is going to come up, it’s going to cover your roof. You do not have a chance to survive that, so I’m very concerned,” Governor Rick Scott said. “It’s too late to evacuate now on the coast... Hunker down, and be careful, listen to locals. Don’t go out in the middle of this. You are not going to survive it. It’s deadly.”

An estimated 375,000 people in more than 20 counties were ordered or advised to evacuate. The National Weather Service office in the state capital Tallahassee issued a dramatic appeal for people to comply with evacuation orders. “Hurricane Michael is an unprecedented event and cannot be compared to any of our previous events. Do not risk your life, leave NOW if you were told to do so,” it said.

(AFP)

美國氣象預報員於週三表示，「極端危險」的四級颶風「邁可」正夾帶著強烈風勢和洶湧海浪，逐漸進逼佛羅里達州的墨西哥灣沿岸地區。

總部位於邁阿密的國家颶風中心表示，被當地氣象預報員稱為該地區「前所未見」天氣事件的這次颶風，預計當天稍晚將伴隨著「威脅生命」的風暴潮轟然登陸。

隨著暴風外圍雨帶開始襲擊沿岸地區，颶風最大風速已達每小時二百三十公里，國家颶風中心更警告颶風仍會持續增強。數個地區預計將遭遇高達四公尺的風暴潮襲擊，累積雨量可能達到三十公分深。

佛羅里達州長瑞克·史考特表示：「大水就要淹上來了，可能會淹掉你家的屋頂，不可能有機會活下來，所以我非常擔憂。」他同時也說：「現在已經來不及疏散沿岸居民了。請大家找地方躲起來避難，保持謹慎，聽從當地指揮。千萬不要在這時出門，因為這是絕對不會有機會存活的致命颶風。」





估計有超過二十個郡、總數達三十七萬五千名的民眾被命令或勸導進行疏散。美國國家氣象局位於佛州首府塔拉哈西的地方分局已發布一份非常戲劇性的呼籲，懇求當地民眾遵守疏散命令。該呼籲指出：「颶風邁可是前所未見的天氣事件，完全無法跟我們先前遇到的情況相提並論。請不要冒著自己的生命危險，如果收到命令請即刻撤離。」

(台北時報章厚明譯)