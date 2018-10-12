“Jungle Voice,” a new reality singing competition show, is set to launch on ETtoday’s app and Facebook page this evening, and on TTV and CiTV on Sunday evening. Hosted by entertainer LuLu, the reality show has created a buzz by inviting pop singers Jam Hsiao and Yoga Lin as coaches. Both Hsiao and Lin shot to fame overnight from the 2007 reality singing competition series “One Million Star.”

The new show’s production house, QT Entertainment, was co-founded by Eastern Media Group founder Gary Wang and senior TV producer Wang Wei-chung. Each episode will cost as much as NT$10 million (about US$330,000) and provide an opportunity for talented young people to fulfill their dreams.

Over 1,000 star wannabes took part in the open audition in August, but only 110 contestants advanced through to the next round, including a few “second-generation stars.” Viewers can also vote for their favorite contestants via the apps of ETtoday and iM video platform.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

全新歌唱實境選秀節目《聲林之王》，預計在今晚於ETtoday東森新聞雲應用程式、臉書粉絲專頁首播，週日晚間在台視和中天播出。該實境秀由藝人LuLu主持，因邀請歌王蕭敬騰、林宥嘉擔任導師而成功炒熱話題，而蕭、林二人都在參加二○○七年的歌唱實境秀《超級星光大道》後一夕爆紅。

全新實境秀的製作公司量子娛樂，由東森集團創辦人王令麟與資深電視製作人王偉忠共同成立。該公司表示每一集的製作費都高達上千萬(約三十三萬美元)，希望能提供機會讓有才華的年輕人一圓星夢。

稍早在八月舉辦的海選吸引上千名懷抱星夢的參賽者，但只有一百一十位選手能進入下一輪，其中還包括幾位「星二代」。觀眾亦可透過東森新聞雲和iM短影的應用程式，為喜愛的參賽者投票。

(台北時報張聖恩)