Rumors that all three members of the Taiwanese girl group S.H.E were to leave HIM International Music after their contracts expired last Sunday have become a reality, the record company confirmed last Tuesday, stressing that it is still in negotiations with them about the possibility of future cooperation.

The group S.H.E, which burst onto the scene in 2001, is one of the most popular girl groups in not only Taiwan but also China and Southeast Asia. In July, member Ella Chen revealed her plans to leave the company to set up a management agency with her husband. The label confirmed that Selina Jen and Hebe Tien, the other two members, were also to establish their own agencies.

To persuade the three to stay, the label spent NT$30 million (US$973,000) recently on a concert celebrating their 17th anniversary. On news that it was about to lose its “golden goose,” shares of the label tumbled by 10 percent, the daily maximum, or more than NT$500 million, the day after it was confirmed.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

謠傳終於成真！華研國際音樂公司上週二證實，台灣女子天團 S.H.E三位成員，與該公司的合約於上週日到期後將全體出走，但強調未來和她們合作的可能性仍在討論中。

二○○一年出道的S.H.E，可說是在台灣、中國，以及東南亞最熱門的女團之一。稍早在七月時，Ella（陳嘉樺）便透露計畫脫離華研，和老公成立經紀公司。而華研亦證實另外兩名成員Selina（任家萱）、Hebe（田馥甄）將分別成立經紀公司。

為了說服三人留下來，該公司日前還砸下三千萬，為她們舉辦十七週年的慶祝演唱會。在證實痛失這隻「金雞母」之後，華研股價隔日跌停重挫百分之十，單日市值蒸發逾五億元。

（台北時報張聖恩〉