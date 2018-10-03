Home / Bilingual Pages
Wed, Oct 03, 2018 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Now you can play those three basic guitar chords, I’ll show you a simple blues progression.

B: Great. Progress. I was getting really bored of strumming the same chords.

A: Patience is a virtue. We’re going to play E, then A, back to E, and then B7, A and down to E again.

B: Hey. That sounds like a real song. When will you teach me to solo?

A: 現在你會彈奏那三個基本的吉他和弦了，我來示範簡單的藍調和弦進行給你看。

B: 太好了，進步了耶。我正開始覺得一直彈同一個和弦好無聊。

A: 耐心是一種美德。我們現在來彈E和弦、然後A和弦，再回到E和弦，然後接B7和弦、A和弦，最後再次回到E和弦。

B: 欸，這聽起來像是一首歌了耶。那你什麼時候可以教我彈吉他獨奏？

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

