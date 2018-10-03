Veerabhadran Ramanathan, winner of the Third Tang Prize for Sustainable Development, last Friday talked to faculty and students at the National Chung Hsing University (NCHU). The professor encouraged young people to use social media to promote awareness of the urgency of climate change, to facilitate further debate about possible solutions.

Ramanathan presented a speech entitled “Bending the Curve: Climate Change Solutions” at the NCHU Library and conversed with more than 400 students and university staff.

According to Ramanathan, climate change will enter a critical stage in ten years’ time. Burning fossil fuels produces carbon dioxide, which will envelop the Earth like a blanket and keep the infrared radiation that heats the Earth from escaping, leading to the phenomenon of global warming.

Ramanathan said that when the Earth heats up to 2 degrees Celsius, hundreds of millions of people will be exposed to extreme temperatures, and 600 million people will be affected by infectious disease as well as droughts and flooding, forcing people to flee their homes.

Ramanathan warned that the impact of climate change will be worse even than another world war, and that it was imperative that ways to reduce carbon dioxide levels are found. People’s lack of awareness of the issue was a real problem, he said, making communication and education of paramount importance.

Ramanathan told the audience of his own experience, having had solar panels installed in his house many years ago, and how he no longer needs to pay for electricity. While he said it was not his place to suggest Taiwan uses solar power, he could not understand why Taiwan still needs to burn coal, as coal burning causes air pollution and damages the environment.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. sustainable development phr. 永續發展 (yong3 xu4 fa1 zhan3) 2. urgency n. 迫切性 (po4 qie4 xing4) 3. carbon dioxide phr. 二氧化碳 (er4 yang2 hua4 tan4) 4. infrared radiation phr. 紅外線輻射 (hong2 wai4 xian4 fu2 she4) 5. carbon footprint phr. 碳足跡 (tan4 zu2 ji1)



When asked about what young people can do for climate change, Ramanathan said that they can start by lowering their carbon footprint and spreading the word about climate change and possible solutions through social media.

(Translated by Lin Lee-kai, Taipei Times)

第三屆唐獎永續發展獎得主維拉布哈德蘭．拉馬納森上週五在中興大學和師生對談，鼓勵年輕人透過社群媒體，讓更多人知道氣候變遷問題的迫切性後，就可討論如何解決。

拉馬納森在中興大學圖書館演講「曲線彎轉：氣候變遷解決之道」，並與四百多名興大師生對談。

拉馬納森表示，氣候變遷在十年後會進入危機階段，燃燒化石燃料會產生二氧化碳，二氧化碳就像幫地球蓋了一層毯子，地球溫度是紅外線輻射造成，二氧化碳的毯子讓紅外線溫度散不掉，會有地球暖化問題。

拉馬納森說，當地球升溫攝氏兩度時，將有數億人生活在極端酷熱環境中，有六億人口會因病媒感染傳染病，並出現旱災、水災，有些人被迫離開家園。

拉馬納森說，氣候變遷的影響比世界大戰更可怕，要想辦法降低二氧化碳，但很多人沒意識到，這要透過溝通、教育。

拉馬納森分享自身經驗，多年前他在家中裝太陽能面板，現在他已不用買電。雖他無權倡導台灣使用太陽能，但他不了解為何台灣還要燃煤，燃煤會產生空氣汙染並破壞環境。

年輕人可為氣候變遷做什麼努力？拉馬納森表示，可先從降低自己的碳足跡開始，透過社群媒體讓更多人知道氣候變遷問題，提供解決方式。

（中央社）