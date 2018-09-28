Monday was Mid-Autumn Festival and, to celebrate the three-day holiday weekend with their Taiwanese fans, over 10 artists and groups from Japan, South Korea and Thailand visited Taiwan over the weekend for concerts or fan meetings. Among the visiting artists, Japan’s Kanjani Eight made NT$57 million, making them the highest-paid of the visitors during the holiday weekend.

Managed by Johnny & Associates, Kanjani Eight, from Japan’s Kansai region, debuted in 2004 as an eight-member boyband. The band has lost two members since then, but the remaining six staged their first overseas concerts in their 14-year music career at the Taipei Arena last Saturday and Sunday. They also doubled as tourism ambassadors for the city of Osaka.

Other visiting entertainers included former Girls’ Generation member Tiffany Young, Kim Myung-soo, also known as “L,” of South Korean boyband Infinite, South Korean bands A.C.E, iKon, Red Velvet, SF9, VIXX LR and Winner, and the cast from Sotus: The Series — a popular Thai “boys’ love” (BL) drama. The popularity of overseas artists in Taiwan is unstoppable.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

本週一是今年的中秋節，為了和台灣粉絲們慶祝三天的週末連假，超過十組來自日本、南韓、泰國的藝人，上週末紛紛來台舉辦演唱會或見面會。其中關西傑尼斯8（關8）進帳高達五千七百萬元，成為中秋連假的吸金王。

關8是傑尼斯事務所旗下夯團，二○○四年以八人團體自日本關西地區出道，其中兩名成員已退團，其餘六人則在出道十四年後首次在海外開唱，於上週六、週日在台北小巨蛋連唱兩場，同時還擔任「大阪觀光大使」。

其他訪台藝人包括從少女時代單飛的蒂芬妮、Infinite的金明洙(L)、A.C.E、iKon、Red Velvet、SF9、VIXX LR、Winner等韓團，和泰國「BL」(男男戀)夯劇《一年生》的主角們，可見外籍兵團的魅力依然勢不可當。

（台北時報張聖恩）