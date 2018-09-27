A total of 34 local restaurantsＭ specializing in beef noodles stood out in the final contest of the 2018 Taipei Beef Noodle Carnival earlier this month. Among the finalists, three were singled out by nine secret inspectors as winners of special awards, including Manor Beef in Daan District, Peninsula Beef Noodles in Xinyi District, and Savorylane Noodles in Shilin District.

Other finalists included famous restaurants such as the Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodles chain, a four-time champion of the previous Taipei Beef Noodle Festival. According to the Taipei New Row Mian Exchange Development Association, the event organizer, the association arranged the carnival itself this year to promote the dish, as Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je abolished the annual festival when he took office in 2014.

There are almost 3,000 beef noodle restaurants in Taipei. Among the 36 restaurants that made the Bib Gourmand Selection of this year’s Michelin Guide Taipei, eight are in fact beef noodle eateries, showing how important the dish is on the city’s gourmet map.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

二○一八年台北市牛肉麵嘉年華總決賽已於本月初揭曉，總共有三十四家牛肉麵專賣店最終脫穎而出。有三家還被九位秘密客評選為特別獎，分別是大安區的牛莊園牛肉麵、信義區的半島牛肉麵、以及士林區的津見坊。

其它進入總決賽的，還包括洪師父牛肉麵等知名店家，該店曾四度榮獲台北市牛肉麵節冠軍。主辦單位台北市牛肉麵交流發展協會則表示，台北市長柯文哲於二○一四年上任後，取消了牛肉麵節活動。該協會今年即自行舉辦牛肉麵嘉年華，以推廣這道菜。

台北市有將近三千家牛肉麵店，在今年台北《米其林指南》的《必比登推介》名單上，三十六家美食餐廳中，牛肉麵店就佔了八家，可見這道菜在台北市美食地圖上的重要地位。

（台北時報張聖恩）