A: Hi, I bought these running shoes a couple of days ago. I’d like to exchange them.

B: What seems to be the problem?

A: I think they’re too small. I have plenty of room in the toe box, but they are hurting my instep.

B: Can you show me how you are tying the laces? They should be tight, but not so as to constrict circulation.

A: 您好,我前幾天在這裡買了這雙鞋。我想要換貨。

B: 大概是什麼樣的問題呢?

A: 我覺得這雙鞋太小了,腳趾的部分空間夠大,可是腳背很痛。

B: 可以請您示範一下您綁鞋帶的方式嗎?鞋帶要夠緊,可是又不能緊到阻礙血液循環。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: