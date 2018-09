A: Would you mind coming over? I’m ankle-deep in water.

B: Has the water level stopped rising yet?

A: I think so, but I could really do with an extra pair of hands.

B: I’ll bring a mop and a bucket. I’ll be over as soon as I can.

A: 可以麻煩你過來一下嗎?現在水淹到我的腳踝了。

B: 現在水位已經停止上升了嗎?

A: 我想應該是,但我真的需要多一些幫手。

B: 我會帶拖把跟水桶過去,我馬上就到。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: