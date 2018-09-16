On Sept. 15 1918, a 12-year-old boy named Karl Karlsson who lived just outside Ostersund, Sweden, wrote a short diary entry: “Two who died of Spanish flu buried today. A few snowflakes in the air.”

It is 100 years since a particularly virulent strain of avian flu, known as the Spanish flu despite probably originating in America, ravaged the globe, killing somewhere between 50 million and 100 million people. The epidemic struck particularly hard in Ostersund, earning the city the nickname “capital of the Spanish flu.”

There were three main reasons why the flu hit this remote city so hard: Ostersund had speedy railway connections, several army regiments stationed in close quarters and a malnourished population living in cramped accommodation.

By 1917, when navvies poured in and construction started on an inland railway to the north, widespread food shortages had led to violent workers’ demonstrations and a near mutiny among the army units. The city became a hotbed of political activism. While working-class families crowded into insalubrious accommodation, wealthy tourists came for the fresh mountain air and restorative waters — as well as the excellent fishing and elk hunting.

It wasn’t just the urban proletariat demanding better accommodation. The indigenous Sami peoples demanded an end to discriminatory policies that forced them to live in tents. Social inequality in the city meant the Spanish flu hit all the harder.

As the epidemic raged in late August, around 20 people were dying daily. The city’s bank director Carl Lignell withdrew funds from Stockholm without authorization and requisitioned a school for use as a hospital (the city didn’t have one). For a brief period, Lignell worked like a benevolent dictator, quarantining suspected cases in their homes — and revealing the squalor in which they lived. The hastily convened medical team found whole families crowded into wooden shacks, just a few streets away from the proud, stone-built civic structures. In some homes, sick children lay on the floor for want of beds.

The local newspaper Ostersunds-Posten asked rhetorically: “Who would have thought that in our fine city there could be such awful destitution?”

People of all political convictions and stations in life started cooperating in a city otherwise riven by the class divisions of early industrial society. Ostersunds-Posten itself moved from simply reporting on the epidemic to helping to organize relief, publishing calls for money, food and clothing. The state had proven itself inadequate.

After the epidemic, the state made tentative steps toward a cooperative approach to social reform. Issues such as poor nutrition and housing were on the political agenda. Anyone trying to date the inception of Sweden’s welfare state cannot overlook the events of autumn 1918.

One hundred years on, there are few better places than Ostersund to see the effects of Sweden’s much-vaunted social model. The left of center Social Democrats in power has made housing a priority — new developments are spacious, well-ordered and equipped with schools and playgrounds.

“School starts tomorrow — for the last time,” confides Karl Karlsson to his journal on Sept. 4 1918. “I leave in spring and it feels melancholy.” Ten days later, he notes that his family’s food stores are running low. One hundred years later, a city — and a society — once unable to educate or even feed its youth is now one of the world’s wealthiest and fairest.