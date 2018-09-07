For fashion magazines, the September issue is the thickest and most important of the year, shaping global fashion trends and elements for the next year. The September issue of Vogue magazine, in particular, is regarded as a “fashion bible.” The production of its September 2007 issue was even made into the documentary “The September Issue.”

In an unprecedented move, for this year’s September issue, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour gave cover star Beyonce total control of the cover. The US pop diva hired 23-year-old black photographer Tyler Mitchell to photograph the cover, making him the first black photographer to shoot a Vogue cover in the magazine’s126-year history.

Chinese actress Zhou Xun is the cover star for the September issue of the Chinese edition, being featured on a Vogue cover for the seventh time. Meanwhile, the Taiwanese edition is celebrating the year’s biggest fashion month with six different covers, featuring artists Christine Fan, Amber An, Puff Kuo, Nikki Hsieh, Summer Meng, Joanne Tseng and Prince Chiu, respectively.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

對時尚雜誌來說，九月號是一年中最厚、最重要的一期，引領未來一年全球的流行風潮與元素。其中《時尚》雜誌的九月號被譽為「時尚聖經」，二○○七年九月號的製作過程，甚至還被拍成紀錄片《時尚惡魔的聖經》。

《時尚》雜誌總編輯安娜溫圖為了今年的九月號，破天荒讓封面女星碧昂絲享有封面的主導權。這位美國流行天后聘請了二十三歲的黑人攝影師泰勒米契爾來操刀，使他成為創刊一百二十六年來，為該雜誌拍攝封面的首位黑人攝影師。

《時尚》中國版九月號的封面是女星周迅，這是她第七度登上該雜誌封面。而為了慶祝每年最大的時尚月，台灣版則推出六種不同的封面，包括藝人范瑋琪、安心亞、郭雪芙、謝欣穎、孟耿如、曾之喬和王子。

（台北時報張聖恩）