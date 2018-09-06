The 18th Asian Games in Indonesia drew to a close on Sunday, with the Taiwan team outperforming itself compared to previous games, winning a total of 17 gold medals in the categories of shooting, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, karate, canoeing, archery, badminton, soft tennis, inline speed skating and bridge. Taiwan was ranked No. 7 in the medal table.

Among the winners, members of the men’s canoeing team attracted much attention with their outstanding performance and great physique. Led by coach Hou Hung-chang, half of the 16-member crew are Amis Aborigines who graduated from Hualien Physical Education Senior High School. After training hard for six years, the team successfully grabbed two golds and one silver in the men’s traditional canoe racing event, better known as “dragon boat racing.”

Dragon boat racing dates back to the Warring States period of ancient China more than 2,000 years ago. The members of the team hope that in the future there will be more racing venues in Taiwan, so more Taiwanese can try this increasingly popular sport.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

第十八屆亞洲運動會週日在印尼畫下句點，台灣隊在本屆超越上屆的表現，在多項運動勇奪十七面金牌，包括射擊、跆拳道、體操、舉重、空手道、輕艇、射箭、羽球、軟式網球、滑輪運動、橋藝，在獎牌榜上居第七位。

在獎牌得主中，男子輕艇代表隊優異的表現和健美的體格均十分吸睛。這支由教練侯鴻章帶領的十六人隊伍，半數是來自花蓮縣立體育高中的阿美族校友。歷經六年刻苦的訓練，成功在傳統輕艇比賽（龍舟賽）榮獲兩金一銀。

龍舟賽的起源，可追溯至兩千多年前古中國的戰國時期。而這群猛男隊員表示，希望台灣有足夠的場地划龍舟，讓更多台灣人嘗試這項越來越受歡迎的運動。

（台北時報張聖恩）