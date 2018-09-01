London’s famous Notting Hill Carnival transformed the streets into a sea of color and sound on Sunday as revellers joined one of Europe’s largest open-air parties in their thousands despite heavy rain in the British capital.

The carnival featured steel bands, dance troupes and elaborate floats, with many among the crowds hurling paint and coloured powder at each other while dancing on the city’s streets.

A celebration of Afro-Caribbean community, the two-day event has its roots in a 1964 London procession to bring people together despite racism and a lack of opportunity that blighted day-to-day life.

Police deployed metal-detecting arches to counter potential knife crime and have been givenadditional stop-and-search powers at this year’s carnival based on intelligence and after a spate of violent crime in London over the past week.(Reuters)

倫敦著名的諾丁丘嘉年華會，週日把街道變成一片色彩與聲音之海；儘管英國首都下著大雨，數千位狂歡的民眾仍冒雨前來，參加這歐洲最大的露天派對之一。

嘉年華會中有鋼鼓樂隊、舞蹈團和精美的花車，許多人在街上跳舞，還互擲顏料和彩色粉末。

諾丁丘嘉年華是非裔加勒比社區的慶祝活動，為期兩天，源於一九六四年倫敦的遊行活動，其旨在將人們團結起來，跨越種族主義，及因缺乏機會而懷憂喪志的生活。

在今年的活動中，警方部署了金屬探測門，以防制刀械犯罪；且根據線報，並基於過去一週倫敦發生一連串暴力犯罪，增加了臨檢的警力。（台北時報林俐凱譯）