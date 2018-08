A : You really put that ramen away. You drained all the soup, too.

B : I know. I love salty food.

A : You should be careful, though. That high salt content is not good for you.

B : My bad. I’ll try to moderate myself next time.

A : 你真的狂吃那碗拉麵耶。還把湯全部喝光了。

B : 我知道啊。我喜歡很鹹的食物。

A : 可是你要小心啊。那麼高的含鹽量對你身體不好。

B : 我錯了啦。我下次會好好節制自己。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: