Google has been running a top-secret project, codenamed Dragonfly, to launch a controversial, censor-friendly version of its popular search engine in China, according to investigative journalism Web site the Intercept, which published an expose on Aug. 1. The revelations, courtesy of a Google whistleblower, have sparked a public backlash and a significant employee revolt by Google staff concerned the plan compromises the company’s principles and is at odds with its unofficial motto: “Don’t be evil.”

Google execs appear to be in damage control mode after a letter highly critical of project Dragonfly attracted signatures of more than 1,400 Google employees. Details of a recent internal staff meeting, in which Google CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly told employees the plan to re-launch Google search in China is “exploratory” and in the “early stages,” were “leaked” to Bloomberg. “We are not close to launching a search product in China and whether we would do so or could so (sic) is all very unclear,” Pichai reportedly said.

However, Pichai’s explanation runs contrary to information handed to the Intercept, which details how teams at Google have been working on project Dragonfly since spring last year. Several censored versions of Google’s Android search app have already been developed and demonstrated to the Chinese government, according to the source.

Pichai reportedly travelled to China in December last year to meet with high-level Chinese Communist Party officials and, according to the whistleblower, employees were recently told they should have it ready to be “brought off the shelf and quickly deployed.” Despite Pichai’s attempt to play down progress, it seems Google is determined to re-enter China. This raises several questions.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. search engine phr. 搜尋引擎 (sou1 xun2 yin3 qing2) 2. whistleblower n. 告密者 (gao4 mi4 zhe3) 3. reputational damage phr. 商譽損害 (shang1 yu4 sun3 hai4) 4. market share phr. 市佔率 (shi4 zhan4 lu4) 5. level playing field phr. 公平賽場 (gong1 ping2 sai4 chang3) 6. technology transfer phr. 技術轉移 (ji4 shu4 zhuan3 yi2) 7. industrial espionage phr. 產業間諜 (chan3 ye4 jian4 die2)



First, there is a significant risk of causing self-inflicted reputational damage. Google famously pulled out of China in 2010, where its search engine is currently blocked, at the time citing the Chinese government’s efforts to limit free speech and block Web sites, as well as a cyber attack on its Gmail email service, as reasons for its departure. Since 2010 and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s rise, the political situation in China has deteriorated, with ever tighter limits on free speech, widespread crackdowns on dissidents and stringent censorship of online content. Having previously taken the moral high ground — and won kudos for doing so — how will Google avoid sustaining reputational damage if it re-enters a country whose record on human rights is demonstrably worse than when it left?

Second, how can Google compete against established local competitors, such as Baidu, following a “lost decade” shut out of the market? When Google exited China (although it continues to maintain a small amount of office space), it had less than 30 percent market share of the online search market, while homegrown Baidu had more than 76 percent. Baidu’s market share currently stands at 73 percent. Even worse, many Western companies operating in China often complain they are not competing on a level playing field with their local counterparts, due to enforced technology transfers, pervasive industrial espionage and state-support for strategically important Chinese companies. Google will clearly face an uphill struggle to break back into the market.