The alleged tax evasion of actress Fan Bingbing has shaken the entertainment industry. Last Saturday, the three biggest Chinese online video platforms — iQiyi, Tencent Video and Youku Tudou Inc. — and six major TV production companies issued a joint statement, pledging to follow the Chinese authorities’ new “pay restriction order.”

The statement stresses that from now on, an actor would not be permitted to earn more than 1 million yuan (about NT$4.5 million) for each episode of a TV drama. It also promises to promote self-discipline in the fight against illegal activity in the showbiz industry, including tax evasion through the so-called “yin-yang contract:” dual contracts in which one states an actor’s real earnings, and another claims a lower figure to the tax authorities.

Meanwhile, Beijing is set to impose heavy taxes on top entertainers by drastically raising their tax rate from 6.7 to 42 percent. According to Central News Agency, Taiwanese actors Wallace Huo, Eddie Peng, Mark Chao and actress Joe Chen are among the almost 200 A-list stars who are facing a tax inspection.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

女星范冰冰據傳涉入逃稅醜聞，近來在娛樂圈引發震撼。上週六，中國三大網路影視平台——愛奇藝、騰訊視頻和優酷——及六大影視製作公司發表一份聯合聲明，宣示力挺官方新頒布的「限酬令」。

該聲明強調，今後電視劇每位演員的單集片酬不得超過人民幣一百萬元（約新台幣四百五十萬元），並保證會加強行業自律、打擊演藝圈的不法行為，例如以「陰陽合同」逃漏稅︰也就是訂立兩份合約，一份載明演員的真實收入，另一份少報收入的則呈交稅務機構。

此外，北京將加重大牌藝人的稅率，由原本的百分之六點七，大幅調升至百分之四十二。而根據《中央社》的報導，將近兩百名A咖明星正面臨查稅，包括台灣男星霍建華、彭于晏、趙又廷、女星陳喬恩。

（台北時報張聖恩）