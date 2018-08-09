The intrusion of Internet-enabled electronic devices, such as laptops, tablets and smartphones, has transformed the modern college lecture into a challenge of divided attention. According to a new study published in the journal Educational Psychology last month, electronic devices can be distracting for students in the classroom, and in-class multitasking can even hurt their test performance.

The study was conducted by psychology professor Arnold Glass and graduate student Kang Mengxue at Rutgers University. The two researchers divided 118 college students into two groups. Glass said the group using electronic devices scored 5 percent lower on exams, or about half a letter grade lower in the conventional letter-grading system — the difference between “passing” or “failing” for some students.

Students who did not use any device but were in the same classroom with those who did also scored lower, and this was likely due to distraction from surrounding devices. These findings, Glass said, should alert students and teachers that electronic devices are having “an insidious effect that is impairing their exam performance and final grade.”

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

可以上網的電子產品，例如筆電、平板電腦和手機大舉入侵，使得現代大學的課堂因為學生注意力分散而轉變。根據上個月發表於《教育心理學》期刊的最新研究，學生上課時使用電子產品會害他們分心，一心多用甚至會影響考試成績。

該研究由羅格斯大學的心理學教授阿諾葛拉斯，和研究生康夢雪（音譯）所發表，這兩位研究人員將一百一十八名大學生分成兩組進行實驗。葛拉斯說使用電子產品的學生，考試分數比另一組低百分之五，換算成傳統式英文字母等級制，大約差了半個英文字母的等級——而對於某些學生來說，這可能意味著「過關」或「被當」的天壤之別。

在開放使用電子產品的教室裡，未使用任何產品的學生分數同樣下滑了，這或許是受到周遭產品的干擾所致。葛拉斯說，這些研究成果可供學生和老師們作為警惕，了解電子產品「對考試分數及學期成績有著潛在的負面影響。」

（台北時報張聖恩）