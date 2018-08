A: We went for a short trip and took the dogs.

B: Where did you stay? Did the hotel allow pets?

A: Yes, it was one of those dog-friendly hotels. There were dog beds in the room and they prepared a special breakfast for them in the morning.

B: That must have made things a lot easier for you.

A: 我們去小旅行,也把小狗一起帶去了。

B: 你們住哪裡呀?飯店會讓寵物入住嗎?

A: 會呀,那間飯店是狗狗友善飯店之一。房間裡有狗狗可以睡的床,然後飯店早上也會為牠們準備特製早餐。

B: 那一定讓你輕鬆不少。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: