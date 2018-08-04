Much of Spain is on alert as the country’s weather agency warns that temperatures could surpass 40 degrees Celsius due to a hot air mass moving north from Africa.

Spain’s Meteorological Agency says eight provinces in the southern Andalusia region and around Madrid are under high risk because of the heat wave hitting the country beginning Wednesday.

Two dozen more provinces are also on a lower level of alert, with the agency saying that the mercury could hit 44 degrees Celsius in three major river valleys on Thursday and Friday.

Authorities are warning against venturing outdoors during the peak sunny hours of the day and advising citizens to drink water and keep houses and vehicles as cool as possible.

(AP)

西班牙氣象單位警告，由於熱氣團從非洲向北移動，西班牙大部分地區都處於高溫警戒狀態，氣溫可能會超過攝氏四十度。

西班牙氣象局表示，週三起有熱浪襲擊，安達魯西亞南部和馬德里周邊共八個省都是高風險地區。

氣象局表示，還有二十多個省份處於次要警戒狀態，因為在週四和週五，三個主要河谷的氣溫可能會達到攝氏四十四度。

西班牙當局警告，不要在白天陽光最熾烈的時段到戶外去，並建議民眾多喝水，儘可能讓房屋和車輛保持涼爽。

（台北時報林俐凱譯）