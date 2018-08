A: How was the music festival?

B: The music was very eclectic. The first two bands were quite alternative, but I wasn’t so keen on the last few.

A: Why not?

B: Ah, they were just generic dance music. They were good for what they were; it just wasn’t my thing.

A: 音樂祭好玩嗎?

B: 音樂風格還滿五花八門的。前兩個樂團很另類,但最後幾個樂團我沒有特別喜歡。

A: 為什麼?

B: 啊,因為他們就是一般的舞曲音樂。他們音樂本身還不錯,只是不合我胃口。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: