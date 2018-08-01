A Formosan black bear cub that somehow separated from its mother has been spotted wandering around Nanan Waterfall in Hualien’s Jhuosi Township since July 13, arousing the public’s attention. The Forestry Bureau and highway authorities have blocked the access road to prevent people from getting close to the bear, hoping that the little black bear will be reunited with its mother as soon as possible.

However, in the last few days, having found that the cub has become less active and has diarrhea, observers notified a team led by Professor Huang Mei-hsiu of National Pingtung University of Science and Technology to carry out an emergency capture and health check.

The Hualien Office of the Forestry Bureau said on Monday that following an inspection, it was confirmed that the cub had moderate to severe anemia and inflammation and required human care. The Forestry Bureau invited wildlife experts in the county to hold a consultation meeting on July 29, in which academics and experts concluded that the priority was to maintain the health of the bear.

According to the Forestry Bureau, since it would be almost impossible for the cub to survive in the wild alone — and following an assessment that it seems unlikely, for now, that the mother will come back to retrieve the cub — a decision was made to take the cub out of the wild to receive human care for a short period of time. The bear will then be released back into the wild when the situation allows.

However, in the near future, observers will still place the cub’s droppings and play audio recordings of the cub’s sound in the mountainous area near Nanan Waterfall, in addition to setting up infrared automatic cameras to observe if the mother bear returns. As a result, the Nanan Waterfall Trail will remain closed.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. Formosan black bear phr. 台灣黑熊 (tai2 wan1 hei1 xiong2) 2. cub n. 幼獸 (you4 shou4) 3. diarrhea n. 拉肚子；腹瀉 (la1 du4 zi5; fu4 xie4) 4. release back into the wild phr. 野放 (ye3 fang4) 5. droppings n. [鳥獸的] 糞便 ([niao3 shou4 de5] fen4 bian4)



Lee Cheng-hsien, deputy director of the Forestry Bureau’s Hualien Office, said that Yushan National Park and its neighboring areas are important habitats for Formosan black bears, and from time to time the bears’ activities have been captured by automatic monitoring cameras and also spotted by people over the years.

The Forestry Bureau urges members of the public that if a Formosan black bear appears, they should keep themselves safe, and refrain from carrying out any activities that are illegal under the Wildlife Conservation Act, such as disturbing, abusing, hunting and killing wild animals or feeding them. Members of the public should also not leave food waste behind in order to maintain the sustainability of the wildlife habitat.

(CNA, translated by Lin Lee-kai)

有一隻台灣黑熊小熊不知何故和黑熊媽媽分開，從七月十三日開始一直在花蓮卓溪鄉南安瀑布附近活動，引起外界關心。林務局和公路單位管制民眾靠近，希望小黑熊能儘快找到黑熊媽媽。

不過，這幾天觀察人員發現小黑熊活動力下降，且有拉肚子狀況，趕緊通知屏東科技大學教授黃美秀團隊緊急捕捉並健檢。

林務局花蓮林管處週一表示，經檢查，確認小黑熊有中至重度貧血與發炎狀況，需要人為照護。林管處於七月二十九日邀集國內野生動物專家召開諮詢會議，與會學者專家認為首要之務是維持小熊健康。

林管處表示，由於考量小黑熊幾乎無法單獨野外存活，且評估母熊接回小熊的可能性已低，因此決定將小熊帶離開野外，讓小熊接受短期人工照養後，再視情況野放回歸自然。

不過，因短期內觀察人員仍會在南安瀑布附近山區放置小熊的糞便與播放叫聲，並設置紅外線自動相機，觀察母熊是否出現，所以南安瀑布步道仍持續封閉。

林務局花蓮林區管理處副處長李政賢說，玉山國家公園及鄰近地區是台灣黑熊的重要棲息地，在歷年設置的自動照相機監測及民眾目擊均有記錄。

林管處呼籲民眾若發現台灣黑熊蹤跡，應維護自身安全，切勿任意騷擾、虐待、獵捕、宰殺野生動物或刻意餵食等違反野生動物保育法行為，及勿將廚餘垃圾遺留現場，以維護動物棲地永續。

（中央社）

DO YOU KNOW? 你知道嗎？

台灣黑熊為瀕臨絕種野生動物，屬於食肉目，因胸前有黃白色V字型斑紋而得名。據玉山國家公園管理處的研究顯示，台灣黑熊會在春、夏季到海拔一百至兩百公尺的低海拔範圍活動，包括南安瀑布。

The Formosan black bear is an endangered wildlife species. It is a carnivorous animal and its most distinctive feature is the yellow-white V-shaped mark on its chest. According to research conducted by Yushan National Park Rangers, Formosan black bears are active during spring and summer at low altitude areas of between 100 and 200 meters, which includes Nanan Waterfall.