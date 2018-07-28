Home / Bilingual Pages
Sat, Jul 28, 2018 - Page 2　

EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Could you pass me that please?

B: This? The stapler. Here you go.

A: Thanks. Hold on. It’s empty.

B: You’ll find some staples in that cupboard over there.

A: 請幫我拿那個好嗎？

B: 這個嗎？釘書機。來，給你。

A: 謝謝。等一下，裡面是空的啊。

B: 你在那邊的櫃子裡就能找到釘書針。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文:

