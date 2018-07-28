EVERYDAY ENGLISH

A: Could you pass me that please?
B: This? The stapler. Here you go.
A: Thanks. Hold on. It’s empty.
B: You’ll find some staples in that cupboard over there.
A: 請幫我拿那個好嗎？
B: 這個嗎？釘書機。來，給你。
A: 謝謝。等一下，裡面是空的啊。
B: 你在那邊的櫃子裡就能找到釘書針。
