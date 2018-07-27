The 2018 Ho-Hai-Yan Gongliao Rock Festival takes place at Fulong Beach in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District for three consecutive days starting today. According to the city’s Tourism and Travel Department, as the music festival enters its 18th year, this year’s theme is “18 Kinds of Happiness,” which means bringing 18 kinds of diverse music genres and happiness to the audience.

The festival is lauded as the No. 1 Asian music festival by DailyView Online Thermometer, a big data research platform. The lineup for today’s show, titled “Taiwan Original New Wave,” includes new rock sensation EggPlantEgg, which won two Golden Melody Awards last month, and singers Xiao Yu and Soft Lipa.

Artists such as Malaysian rapper Namewee are to perform at tomorrow’s annual Ho-Hai-Yan Rock Festival Awards. For the show on Sunday, titled “Sing My Song! Rock the World!,” bands from Ireland, Japan and Thailand will rock the stage, followed by rock band Lion, led by singer Jam Hsiao, for the finale.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

二○一八貢寮國際海洋音樂祭今日起盛大登場，在新北市貢寮區福隆海水浴場連續嗨唱三天。新北市觀光旅遊局表示，隨著音樂祭進入第十八屆，今年的主題「18樂」要為樂迷帶來十八種多元音樂曲風與歡樂。

該音樂祭被大數據分析平台網路溫度計譽為亞洲音樂節第一名，今日的「原創新浪潮」活動，演出陣容包括上個月才剛勇奪兩座金曲獎的搖滾新秀茄子蛋、歌手小宇、蛋堡等人。

馬來西亞饒舌歌手黃明志等人，將會參與明日的年度海洋獨立音樂大賞。週日的「世界狂想曲」活動，除了來自愛爾蘭、日本、泰國的國際樂團登台炫技，並由歌王蕭敬騰率領獅子合唱團壓軸演出。

（台北時報張聖恩）