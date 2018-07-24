Following the firing of the opening salvo in the US-China trade war early this month, nations and industries around the world are now bracing themselves to sustain losses from the fallout. One country, however — Thailand — expects its seafood exports will profit from the trade conflict. The Thai government anticipates its food export industry will be able to increase market share within the US and China off the back of the trade conflict, which it believes will provide the necessary stimulus to lift the country’s export growth above 8 percent this year.

According to a report published by the Nikkei Asian Review last Friday, Thai exports are performing well globally, last year producing US$236 billion (NT$7.2 trillion) in revenue. The Thai government expects the industry to further benefit from the US-China trade war — in particular Thailand’s seafood export industry — which it believes will increase market share in the US and China. The government forecasts this will help to increase overall export growth above 8 percent this year, perhaps even pushing exports into double-digit growth.

The US-China trade war is expected to significantly curtail seafood exports between the two countries. Both the Thai government and Thai exporters are now eyeing up opportunities to fill any resulting gaps in supply. As the world’s fifth-largest food exporter, Thailand is home to an advanced food processing industry and is therefore well-placed to capitalize on any opportunities created by any supply shortages.

Thai Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong says he expects Thai seafood exports will increase once US tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports into the US come into effect on Aug. 30.

TODAY’S WORDS

今日單字 1. profit from; benefit from phr. 受惠於 (shou4 hui4 yu2) 2. stimulus; fillip n. 激勵 (ji1 li4) 3. double-digit growth phr. 兩位數增長 (liang3 wei4 shu4 zeng1 zhang3) 4. curtail v. 削減 (xue1 jian3) 5. tariff n. 關稅 (guan1 shui4) 6. competitive price phr. 有競爭力的價格 (you3 jing4 zheng1 li4 de5 jia4 ge2)



According to Thai Frozen Food Association president Poj Aramwattananont, processed food and frozen food products will become more expensive in the US and China as a result of the tariffs. This will give Thai exporters operating under lower tariffs the ability to enter US and Chinese markets at more competitive prices.

Chanintr Chalisarapong, president of the Thai Tuna Industry Association, says that if the the trade war drags on for a long period of time, this will incentivize seafood processors in both China and the US to relocate their processing operations to Thailand in order to export through Bangkok at a lower tariff rate. Such a move, says Chalisarapong, would provide an additional indirect fillip to Thailand’s export industry.

Thailand’s seafood exporters earned the country US$5.5 billion in revenue last year. Total annual food exports amounted to US$27 billion, approximately 10 percent of total exports for 2017.

(Liberty Times, translated by Edward Jones)

美中貿易戰本月初開打，外界擔心其他國家及產業恐遭波及，但泰國海產出口預計將受惠於美中貿易衝突。泰國政府表示，預期貿易戰將增加該國出口食品在美國和中國超市的市佔率，激勵泰國二○一八年出口年增率成長逾百分之八。

《日經新聞》上週五報導，泰國出口品受全球市場歡迎，二○一七年出口額達二千三百六十億美元（約新台幣七·二兆元），泰國政府預計，受惠於美中貿易戰，泰國出口食品在美中兩國超市的市佔率，尤其是泰國海產有望增加，有助二○一八年出口總額增幅超過百分之八，甚至兩位數增長。

美中貿易戰將嚴重削減兩國對彼此的海產出口量，但泰國政府和出口商看到了填補美中海產供應缺口的機會，而泰國為世界第五大食品出口國，擁有發達的食品加工業，因此具有良好的條件可以利用此機會獲得供應缺口所帶來的商機。

泰國商務部長Sontirat Sontijirawong表示，美對中兩千億美元商品關稅預計於八月三十日生效，藉時泰國海產品出口量有望提高。

泰國冷凍食品協會會長Poj Aramwattananont稱，美中兩國的加工和冷凍食品將因關稅而漲價，而泰國出口品的低關稅便能以有競爭力的價格進入美中市場。

泰國金槍魚工業協會會長Chanintr Chalisarapong指出，如果美中貿易戰長時間持續，會鼓勵美中兩國的海產加工業將工廠轉移到泰國，以便以較低的關稅從曼谷出口，有助於間接推動泰國食品出口貿易。

泰國去年海產出口收入為五十五億美元，全年食品出口總額為兩百七十億美元，佔出口總額約百分之十。