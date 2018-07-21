Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683–1764) is another major composer and musical theorist of French Baroque music. In terms of opera, Rameau was heir to the style of Jean-Baptiste Lully (1632–1687), using dance music to enrich the French operatic tradition; in terms of keyboard music, Rameau produced three collections of harpsichord suites that gave witness to his compositional experiments prior to his transition into operatic composition.

In 1722, shortly after moving to the French capital, Rameau quickly established his reputation in Paris with his book Traite de l’harmonie reduite a ses principes naturels, followed two years later by his second book of Pieces de clavecin, which included a set of suites in D major, in 1724. Rameau gave titles to individual tunes within these suites, to express how music could emulate nature, and how it could speak to human emotion.

In the preface to his second work, Rameau specifically emphasized two techniques for performing keyboard music: roulements and batteries. The former refers to rapid legato playing of connected notes or scale passages, often with crossing over left and right hands; the latter to the rapid playing of disjunct notes, at times playing the same note with different fingers, at others playing a rapid succession of notes using fingering employing the thumb as pivot.

The eighth piece in the Suite in D Major is titled Les Cyclopes (The Cyclops), the inspiration for which possibly came from Lully’s opera Persee (Perseus). In this opera, a troupe of cyclops — quite unlike the barbarous, irrational man-eaters Odysseus encountered on his journey home — dance onto stage bearing a sharp sword which they give to the hero Perseus, who then uses it to behead the snake-haired Gorgon Medusa. Rameau employs the rondeau style, demonstrating the vibrant, dynamic keyboard music techniques of Baroque dance, with the right hand playing staccato quaver notes accompanied by beautiful arpeggiations played with the left.

(Translated by Paul Cooper)

尚-菲利普·拉摩（一六八三年～一七六四年）是法國巴洛克音樂另一位重要的作曲家與音樂理論家。在歌劇領域，拉摩繼承尚-巴蒂斯特·盧利（一六三二年～一六八七年）的風格，運用舞曲豐富法國的歌劇傳統；在鍵盤音樂領域，拉摩發表三冊大鍵琴組曲，見證他在投入歌劇創作前的作曲實驗。

一七二二年，甫定居於巴黎的拉摩以《自然音響體系的和聲學》一書在巴黎建立聲望，並於兩年後發表第二冊《大鍵琴組曲》，其中包含一組D大調的組曲。藉由為組曲裡面各小曲冠上標題，拉摩試圖表現音樂對自然的擬仿，以及對人類情感的召喚。

拉摩在第二冊組曲的前言，特別強調鍵盤樂器演奏的兩種技巧──「roulements」與「batteries」：前者指的是展技的音階上下行彈奏，演奏時經常左右手交錯；後者則包括了快而有力的短音符彈奏，有時以不同指彈奏同一音符，有時手指以拇指為軸心旋轉彈奏快速音群。

D大調組曲的第八首小曲題為「獨眼巨人」，靈感來源可能來自於盧利的歌劇《帕修斯》。在歌劇中，獨眼巨人們──不同於 奧迪修斯在返鄉旅程中遇見的野蠻無理食人族──跳著舞出現，向英雄帕修斯呈上鋒利的寶劍，使他成功斬去蛇髮女妖梅杜莎的首級。拉摩用輪旋曲的風格，展現出鍵盤樂器演奏巴洛克舞曲的靈動感與炫技手法，右手彈奏短而斷續的八分音符，而左手則以華麗的琶音分散和弦作為伴奏。

（台北時報章厚明撰）