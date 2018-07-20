The Musical An Accident of Love, based on the 1983 blockbuster Papa, Can You Hear Me Sing?, premiered at the National Taichung Theater earlier this month. Musician Jonathan Lee and other artists attended the event and gave favorable reviews, and went backstage after the show to applaud lead actress Della Ding and the cast.

The musical tells the story of a mute veteran and his adopted daughter A-mei, whom he loses to showbiz after she is discovered. All the hit songs in the film version were sung by 1980s singer Julie Sue. Now, classics such as the theme song Any Empty Wine Bottles for Sale? are seeing the light of day again in this musical version. After the musical moved to the National Theater in Taipei last weekend, the show is to be performed today and tomorrow at the Kaohsiung Cultural Center.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

音樂劇「搭錯車」改編自一九八三年的熱門電影「搭錯車」，本月初在台中國家歌劇院首演，重量級音樂人李宗盛等藝人亦出席，對於音樂劇給予好評，首演後還到後台替該劇女主角丁噹和演員們加油打氣。

該劇講述老兵啞叔和養女阿美的故事，阿美長大後則迷失在娛樂圈中。電影版所有歌曲由八○年代的流行天后蘇芮演唱，此次音樂劇則重現電影主題曲「酒矸倘賣無」等經典名曲。

「搭錯車」上週末移師至台北國家戲劇院，今日和明日預計在高雄市立文化中心登場。（台北時報張聖恩）