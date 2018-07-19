Canadian writer Michael Ondaatje’s The English Patient was awarded the Golden Man Booker Prize at a recent event in the UK celebrating five decades of the prestigious literary award. The tale of love and conflict during World War II was praised as the greatest winner of the Man Booker Prize for fiction after winning an online vote.

The masterpiece of the Sri Lanka-born author had won the Man Booker Prize in 1992, and was made into a 1996 movie starring Ralph Fiennes and Kristin Scott Thomas that won nine Academy Awards. The other four finalists for the Golden Booker included V.S. Naipaul’s In a Free State, Penelope Lively’s Moon Tiger, Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall and George Saunders’ Lincoln in the Bardo.

The English translation of writer Wu Ming-yi’s novel The Stolen Bicycle was nominated for the biannual Man Booker International Prize this year, making him the first Taiwanese to be nominated. The prize eventually went to Polish author Olga Tokarczuk’s Flights.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

文壇聲譽卓著的「曼布克獎」近日在英國慶祝五十週年，頒發了一項「金曼布克獎」，由加拿大作家麥可翁達傑的名著《英倫情人》獲獎。該作品描述二次世界大戰期間關於愛情與衝突的故事，在贏得線上投票後，被譽為歷年來得獎小說中的最佳作品。

翁達傑出生於斯里蘭卡，他的大作一九九二年曾榮獲「曼布克獎」，之後在一九九六年被改編成電影，由雷夫范恩斯、克莉斯汀史考特湯瑪斯主演，更勇奪奧斯卡九項大獎。本次「金曼布克獎」其它四部決選作品還包括︰V.S.奈波爾的《在自由的國度》、潘妮洛普賴芙利的《月虎》、希拉蕊曼特爾的《狼廳》、喬治桑德斯的《林肯在中陰》。

作家吳明益今年以小說《單車失竊記》英文譯本，入圍兩年一度的「曼布克國際獎」，成為首位入圍該獎項的台灣人，最終則由波蘭作家奧爾嘉朵卡萩的《飛翔》獲獎。

（台北時報張聖恩）