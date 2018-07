A: We got absolutely pummeled in that game.

B: We were all over the place. I think there was a breakdown in communication between the players.

A: I don’t think it was the players’ fault. The coach didn’t give them clear instructions.

B: Whatever it was, something must be done to right the ship.

A: 我們這場比賽輸慘了。

B: 我們打得七零八落,我想球員之間的溝通有問題。

A: 我不覺得這是球員的錯,是教練沒有給出清楚的指令。

B: 無論如何,這球隊需要好好整頓一下了。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: