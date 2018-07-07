A humanitarian rescue boat carrying 60 migrants rescued off Libya docked in Barcelona on Wednesday after being turned away by Malta and Italy, in the latest example of European divisions on immigration.

Spain’s new Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, had offered for the second time in a month to take in migrants rejected by Italy and Malta, which where both closer.

Irregular immigration across the Mediterranean has fallen dramatically, with about 45,000 people making it to Europe across the sea this year compared to over a million in 2015, but politically it has become ever more divisive.

Last week, European Union states agreed to tighten their external borders and spend more in the Middle East and North Africa to bring down the number of migrants and to set up new centers to handle new arrivals.

Last month, Spain had accepted 629 migrants on another charity rescue boat, the Aquarius. Barcelona mayor Ada Colau tweeted that Wednesday’s arrivals “could have died, but they are alive.” “This is the Mediterranean Sea and the Europe we want, where life is celebrated and protected,” she added.

The migrants, including five women and four children, are of various nationalities, including Palestinians, Syrians and Guineans. Most Spaniards are in favor of welcoming and helping to integrate refugees, and feel that their previous, conservative government did not do enough, pollsters say.

(Reuters)

一艘人道救援船載有六十名從利比亞外海救起的難民，在遭到義大利和馬爾他拒絕後，於週三停泊在巴塞隆納港口，再次顯露出歐洲各國對於移民的分歧立場。

來自社會勞工黨的西班牙新總理佩卓‧桑傑士，在一個月內已經二度接納被義大利與馬爾他拒絕的移民。事實上，移民被救起的地點離上述兩個國家近得多。

橫渡地中海的非常態性移民數量已大幅減少：比起二○一五年難民人數超過一百萬名，今年到目前為止僅有約四萬五千名難民成功抵達歐洲。然而，在政治上，各國對移民的立場卻變得更為分歧。

上星期，歐盟各國同意強化對外邊界管制，並將於中東地區與北非投入更多資源，以大幅降低移民數量，並成立新的收容中心來處理剛抵達的移民。

上個月，西班牙才剛接納另一艘救援船「寶瓶座號」搭載的六百二十九名移民。巴塞隆納市長艾達‧科勞在推特上表示，週三抵達的這群移民「曾有可能喪命，但他們卻活下來了。」她補充說：「讚揚生命、保護生命的地中海和歐洲，這才是我們想要的。」

包括五名女性以及四位孩童在內的這批移民，屬於不同國籍，其中包括巴勒斯坦人、敘利亞人、幾內亞人。根據民意調查顯示，大部分的西班牙人民贊成也歡迎移民，同意政府協助整合移民，他們也認為上一任保守黨政府對此做得不夠多。

（台北時報章厚明譯）