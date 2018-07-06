To celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association is hosting an annual fundraising party next Sunday. The hotline will expand the event by holding it at the Taipei World Trade Center for the first time, hoping that more people can also participate for a good cause.

The hotline was founded in 1998 by several LGBT groups after people were shocked and saddened by the news of a gay teen suicide. By doing so, they hoped to estalish an organization providing a telephone support service for LGBT people. Consultations are currently available between 7pm and 10pm every evening, except Tuesday and Wednesday.

As a non-profit organization, the hotline holds an annual fundraising event to display its achievements through brilliant performances, asking for public support via donations. The special guests for this year’s show include Golden Melody Award-winning singer Sandee Chan. Tickets are now available for purchase at the hotline’s office, KKTIX and FamiPort.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

台灣同志諮詢熱線協會今年慶祝成立二十週年，年度募款感恩會即將在下週日登場。活動並首次移師至台北國際會議中心擴大舉行，希望更多人能共襄盛舉。

一九九八年，台灣社會因一則青少年同志自殺的新聞而感到震驚與心痛，於是數個同志團體成立了熱線協會，希望能建立一個長期、固定的機構為同志提供電話諮詢服務。除了週二和週三，其餘每晚七點至十點皆可諮詢。

身為非營利組織，熱線每年都會舉辦募款，透過精彩表演呈現其工作成果，進而請求大眾捐款支持。今年的特別來賓則包括金曲獎歌后陳珊妮等人，購票可洽熱線辦公室、KKTIX和全家FamiPort。

（台北時報張聖恩）