Three K-pop superconcerts are to sweep Taiwan this summer. South Korean TV channel Mnet is putting on the “M Countdown in Taipei” concert at the Taipei Arena tonight. Hosted by Key, a member of hit boyband SHINee, the lineup for the show includes 10 singers and groups such as popular boyband Wanna One. Taiwanese rock band Mayday and DJ Goo Goo will be the special guests.

Not to be outshined by Mnet, South Korean TV station SBS will hold the “SBS Super Concert” at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on Saturday. Led by Korean supergroup Bangtan Boys, better known as BTS, which has caused a global sensation in recent years, the other five acts include iKon, Mamamoo, Red Velvet, Seventeen and VIXX.

On Aug. 11, famous boyband Super Junior of SM Entertainment will stage the “K-Flow Concert” with other stars in Taoyuan at the National Taiwan Sport University Multipurpose Gymnasium, also known as the Linkou Stadium. The three shows alone are expected to bring in tens of millions of New Taiwan dollars.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

三場韓流拼盤演唱會今夏來勢洶洶！南韓Mnet電視台將於今晚，在台北小巨蛋錄製「M Countdown台北站」演唱會，由熱門男團SHINee的成員Key主持，陣容包括大勢男團Wanna One等十組大咖藝人或團體。特別來賓則是台灣搖滾天團五月天、藝人鼓鼓。

南韓SBS電視台不甘示弱，週六將於台北南港展覽館舉辦「SBS超級演唱會」，由近年來轟動全球的超級天團防彈少年團（BTS）領軍，另外五組登台藝人包括iKon、Mamamoo、Red Velvet、Seventeen、VIXX。

南韓SM娛樂公司的知名男團Super Junior也將於八月十一日，在桃園市國立體育大學綜合體育館（林口體育館），和多位韓星舉辦「K-Flow Concert」拼盤演唱會。光是這三場演唱會就預計吸金數千萬。

（台北時報張聖恩）