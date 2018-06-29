The 2018 Taiwan International Balloon Festival is set to open tomorrow in Taitung County’s Luye Township. Since tourism in eastern Taiwan has been hurt by February’s earthquake in Hualien County, Taitung County decided to extend the annual festival to 45 days this year from June 30 to August 13, hoping to attract more tourists to the east to experience hot air balloon rides firsthand.

The festival has been named one of the 12 amazing hot air balloon carnivals around the world by the Travel Channel. As it enters its eighth year, a total of 39 stunning hot air balloons from home and abroad will be displayed at Luye High Land, including balloons in the shape of the popular Minions characters.

Yilan County also held the “Yilan Dongshan Hot Air Balloon Carnival” earlier this month, while Taoyuan is now holding the Taoyuan Shihmen Reservoir Hot Air Balloon Carnival, featuring a special blimp show for the first time. The Taoyuan event will run until Sunday.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

二○一八年「台灣國際熱氣球嘉年華」，將於明日在台東縣鹿野鄉盛大登場。因為花東旅遊受到二月花蓮大地震衝擊，台東縣決定今年的嘉年華日期從六月三十日開始至八月十三日為止，延長為四十五天，希望吸引更多遊客來東部親身體驗搭乘熱氣球。

該活動榮獲旅遊頻道Travel Channel入選全球十二處最令人驚豔的熱氣球嘉年華，在即將邁入第八年之際，這次在鹿野高台上還會展示來自國內外三十九顆造型酷炫的熱氣球，例如超人氣「小小兵」的造型。

搭上這股熱氣球旋風，宜蘭縣於本月稍早舉辦了「宜蘭冬山熱氣球嘉年華」。桃園市亦舉辦了「桃園石門水庫熱氣球嘉年華」，今年更首度引進飛行船航行秀，活動預計將持續至週日。

（中央社）