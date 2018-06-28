Following the overnight success of boy group reality show “Idol Producer” on online video platform iQiyi, Tencent Video launched “Produce 101,” the girl version of the show in April. At its final contest last Saturday, the top 11 emerged from the contestants, to officially go into showbiz as a new group — “Rocket Girls.”

The show recruited 101 trainees, including several singers and groups who had already released albums, to compete for the opportunity to go into showbiz. Hosted by Edison Huang, better known as “Tao,” a former member of hit Korean group EXO, the show also invited entertainers Show Lo, Ella Chen, Jason Zhang, Tiger Hu and Wang Yibo as mentors.

Surprisingly, singer Kimberly Chen, a favorite to go through, failed to advance to the final. Meanwhile, the finalists took a promotional photo for a magazine before the final round, but they became a talking point after being accused by netizens of allegedly copying hit Korean group Twice’s photo.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

愛奇藝的男團實境秀「偶像練習生」一夕爆紅後，騰訊視頻的女團實境秀「創造101」緊接著於四月開播。該節目的總決賽在上週六登場，最終十一名參賽者脫穎而出，將組成全新女團「火箭少女101」正式出道。

「創造101」找來一百零一位練習生爭取出道或再出道的機會，其中包括已發片的歌手或團體。該節目由南韓夯團EXO前任成員黃子韜(Tao)主持，藝人羅志祥、Ella、張杰、胡彥斌和王一博擔任導師。

令人意外的是，最被看好的歌手陳芳語卻未能進入總決賽。而在比賽前，參賽者為雜誌拍攝宣傳照，卻被網友質疑抄襲南韓人氣女團Twice的照片，可說是話題性十足。

（台北時報張聖恩）