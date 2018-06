A: I just read the WHO has recognized addiction to video gaming as a mental disorder. That’s me.

B: What makes you say that?

A: I’m obsessed. I play 15 hours a day, I skip meals, I neglect my work. My girlfriend may have left me, but I haven’t had time to check my messages.

B: Get a grip. Get a life. Switch the computer off.

A: 我剛剛讀到世界衛生組織把電玩成癮認定為心理疾病耶。這就是我啊。

B: 你怎麼會這麼說。

A: 噢我超沉迷的。我一天玩十五個小時,不吃正餐,不去上班。我女朋友搞不好已經拋棄我了,但我一直沒時間去看訊息。

B: 拜託你控制一下。找點正經事做,給我關掉電腦。

English 英文:

Chinese 中文: