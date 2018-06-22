Hosted by singer Jam Hsiao, the 29th Golden Melody Awards ceremony is taking place at the Taipei Arena tomorrow evening. Singer J.J. Lin’s album “Little Big Us” and singer Chang Hui-mei’s album “Story Thief” lead this year’s nominees for the awards with six nominations each, including Best Mandarin Album.

Other nominees for Best Mandarin Album are: Leon Zheng’s “When I Leave Taipei,” Lala Hsu’s “The Inner Me,” Eason Chan’s “C’mon in~” and Dean Ting’s “The Journal.” Chang is also being nominated for Best Female Singer for the 14th time. If she wins again, she will become the first artist to win four times in this category.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards will go to Julie Sue, a pop diva in the 1980s, and late bass guitar player Joy Kuo, who passed away in June last year. The jury praised Sue for bringing Mando-pop music into a new era, taking a significant step for the entire Mando-pop scene.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

第二十九屆金曲獎頒獎典禮明晚將在台北小巨蛋舉行，典禮由歌王蕭敬騰主持。歌王林俊傑以「偉大的渺小」專輯、歌后張惠妹以「偷故事的人」專輯各入圍六項大獎，成為今年入圍大贏家，其中包括最佳國語專輯獎。

其他入圍最佳國語專輯獎的有：鄭興的「忽然有一天，我離開了台北」、徐佳瑩的「心裡學」、陳奕迅的「C’mon in~」、丁世光的「神經誌」。張惠妹則是第十四次獲得最佳女歌手提名，她如果再次得獎，將成為首位在此獎項四度封后的藝人。

本屆特別貢獻獎將頒給一九八○年代的流行天后蘇芮，和去年六月剛過世的貝斯吉他手郭宗韶。評審團表示，蘇芮將華語流行音樂帶入新的時代，對整個華語樂壇有極為重要的意義。

（中央社）